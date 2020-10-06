7 more blighted properties scheduled for demolition in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City Council Development and Planning Committee has authorized the demolition of seven blighted buildings in Schenectady.

The demolitions will take place later in the fall and will be funded by $184,910 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The seven demolitions include four properties in the Hamilton Hill and Vale neighborhoods and one each in the Mont Pleasant, Northside, and Woodlawn neighborhoods:

329 Hulett Street

341 Hulett Street

25 Grove Place

546 Schenectady Street

1001 Cutler Street

448 Clarendon Street

71 Lorraine Avenue

