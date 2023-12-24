ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 67-year-old was arrested following an investigation into a reported theft at Price Chopper on Central Ave. According to Albany Police, the suspect stole items and threatened a victim with a knife.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening. Police located the suspect at the bus stop in front of 911 Central Ave and took him into custody.

Larry Parker of Albany was charged with first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Parker was also linked to a theft on September 3 on State Street. He was charged with burglary in the third degree and petit larceny.