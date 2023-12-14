SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — $650,000 in funding has been announced to build up to 10 outdoor fitness courts across New York and Vermont. The grants were announced by MVP Health Care and National Fitness Campaign which entered the third year of a statewide partnership after building 23 fitness courts in New York last year.

The fitness court includes a gym featuring seven movement stations designed by experts in functional fitness and bodyweight training. According to MVP Health Care, since the launch of the partnership between MVP and National Fitness Campaign in 2021, the Fitness Courts have shown improvement in the health and vitality of communities they are in, while at the same time, creating equitable access to outdoor wellness programs.

“Throughout the past two years, MVP Health Care has made significant strides in solidifying our commitment to the vibrant communities we serve in New York,” said MVP Health Care’s President and CEO, Chris Del Vecchio. “Our unwavering dedication to our customers’ well-being has led us to build 27 state-of-the-art Fitness Courts across the region. These Fitness Courts stand as a testament to our understanding of the crucial need for accessible and innovative wellness options that can truly support individuals on their journey towards a healthier lifestyle.”