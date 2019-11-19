$60 million made available to count every New Yorker in 2020 Census

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State plans to spend about $60 million in efforts to ensure every New Yorker is accounted for in the 2020 U.S. Census, according to a release sent by Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday morning.

For the first time, the Census will be completed online. The state plans to distribute resources among several government agencies, public authorities and the CUNY and SUNY schools to reach as many communities as possible.

Dozens of state agencies including the Department of Labor, Motor Vehicles and Agriculture and Markets- to name a few will provide Census-related information to New Yorkers they regularly communicate with, according to the release.

To help distribute more information to the diverse population of New York, state employees are trained to use Language Line, a tool that provides spot translation services to more than 200 languages.

Below are few examples of how state agencies will allocate their resources to provide information to the population:

The Department of Labor will open its 96 Career Centers as census assistance centers for the public to complete the census form online.

SUNY’s and CUNY schools plan to collaborate with New York State to ensure its students are counted. In addition, Empire State College will open its computer labs for the public to use to complete the online form.

The Department of Motor Vehicles will display census information at all locations and staff will be trained to answer any census related question residents may have.

“Counting every New Yorker in the 2020 Census is critical to ensuring we are accurately represented in Congress and receive the federal funding we deserve,” Governor Cuomo said. “While the federal government has thrown up road block after road block – spreading fear among immigrant communities in the process – in New York we will break through and make sure that even our most difficult to reach communities are counted.”