6 students hospitalized after consuming drug-infused edibles

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six local middle school students have been hospitalized after officials said they ate a drug-infused edible substance.

In a letter sent home to parents, the principal of Edmund O’Neal Middle School in Albany said the students experienced nausea and disorientation.

Staff also confiscated a package that contained pieces of the edibles.

On Wednesday, staff will be holding additional conversations with the six students about the dangers of drugs and encourage parents to do the same at home.