ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2022 “Healthiest Communities” rankings. The list ranks 500 of the about 3,000 counties in the United States, and six of those are in the Capital Region.

The counties were ranked based on 10 categories concerning community health on a scale of zero to 100. The categories include population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure.

Towards the top of the list in the top 2% is Saratoga County, which was ranked 60. This also ranks Saratoga as the “healthiest” county in New York State. Here’s a breakdown of the ranking by category:

Education: 80

Public Safety: 78

Economy: 77

Population Health: 77

Infrastructure: 76

Food & Nutrition: 72

Equity: 71

Environment: 67

Housing: 64

Community Vitality: 53

“The 2022 Healthiest Communities Report establishing Saratoga County as the healthiest county in New York State underscores what we in local government, our economic development partners, and local business leaders have known for a long time- Saratoga County is a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman and Town of Moreau Supervisor Theodore T. Kusnierz, Jr.

Also on the list is Warren County at 357, Albany County at 444, Bennington County at 460, Berkshire County at 471, and Rensselaer County at 472. Here is the breakdown of those rankings.

Warren County

Education: 69

Public Safety: 83

Economy: 59

Population Health: 73

Infrastructure: 66

Food & Nutrition: 62

Equity: 62

Environment: 67

Housing: 47

Community Vitality: 61

Albany County

Education: 78

Public Safety: 75

Economy: 71

Population Health: 78

Infrastructure: 85

Food & Nutrition: 58

Equity: 28

Environment: 61

Housing: 57

Community Vitality: 43

Bennington County

Education: 73

Public Safety: 57

Economy: 57

Population Health: 66

Infrastructure: 68

Food & Nutrition: 75

Equity: 66

Environment: 70

Housing: 41

Community Vitality: 61

Berkshire County

Education: 70

Public Safety: 51

Economy: 60

Population Health: 69

Infrastructure: 76

Food & Nutrition: 68

Equity: 56

Environment: 75

Housing: 50

Community Vitality: 59

Rensselaer County

Education: 70

Public Safety: 76

Economy: 75

Population Health: 64

Infrastructure: 82

Food & Nutrition: 62

Equity: 45

Environment: 56

Housing: 55

Community Vitality: 45

Other counties in the Capital Region did not make the top 500. However, eight other counties in New York State were included in the list.

Nassau County at 98

Putnam County at 176

Westchester County at 219

Madison County at 271

Ontario County at 293

Suffolk County at 342

New York County at 365

Rockland County at 435

To view the full report, you can visit the U.S. News & World Report website.