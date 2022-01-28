5th grader delivers on promise to bring mustard back to school lunch

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Lincoln Barclay joined the ticket to run for vice president of his fifth grade class at Stevens Elementary School, his stance on the issues was clear — he was the pro-mustard candidate.

Lincoln is a huge fan of French’s mustard and was disappointed when the school cafeteria stopped stocking the condiment. Now that Lincoln has been elected to the second highest office in the grade, he is making good on his campaign promise to bring mustard back to the cafeteria with the help of two big mustard power brokers: Price Chopper/Market 32 and French’s.

When a Price Chopper employee heard about Lincoln’s campaign pledge, they reached out to French’s. The mustard maker immediately provided Lincoln with four cases of his favorite topper to share with his lunchmates.

During Friday’s 11:30 a.m. school lunch period, Lincoln delivered the 2,000 packets to his hungry constituents. During lunch, Lincoln announced that Price Chopper and French’s will be making generous cash donations to two Capital Region causes close to his heart: the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Moldies Center for Childhood Cancer.