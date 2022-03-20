ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 5th grader Lincoln Barclay has won an election, delivered on campaign promises, and made a difference both in his school and the greater community. Much of this was fueled by his love for mustard. This has earned him recognition from the National Mustard Museum in Wisconsin.

NEWS10 ABC’s Giuliana Bruno and Matt Mackie sat down with Lincoln for a live interview about his career achievements and aspirations. You can watch the full interview in the player above.