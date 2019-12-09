$5k reward offered in another fatal shooting at violent Albany intersection

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man, who showed up at Albany Medical Center with a gunshot wound Saturday morning, has become the fourth homicide victim of the year.

Albany Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Judson and Second Street.

There’s now a memorial at that intersection for 33-year-old Ahmad Fleming. It’s just across the street from two others from months ago, a visual reminder of just how violent the area is.

There have been at least three other fatal shootings there in the past year and a half—most recently, the October shooting of 20-year-old Kenneth Love. No arrests have been made in his death.

“People are concerned in that neighborhood, some are angry, there are a lot of parents who just want their kids to be able to go outside and enjoy the snow,” said Albany Officer Steve Smith.

He says the department has deployed resources to the area, including surveillance cameras and a light tower to deter crime at night.

“It’s unrealistic to have a police officer on every corner in the city as much as we’d like to, but over the past several years, we’ve done a lot to really build a relationship with the community,” said Smith.

They now need the community’s help to find the suspect, and Pastor Charlie Muller, who runs the JC Club on First and Quail, wants to provide an incentive. The Victory Christian Church is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

“We need to go after some of these criminals that are just running the streets; it’s almost like lawlessness,” said Pastor Charlie.

He says it’s the corner store that attracts illegal late-night activity.

“There should be a limit of what time they’re open because they’re almost like a front where there’s activity — either drug dealing gang violence, all this is around these stores,” he said.

NEWS10 ABC spoke with people who were quick to point out that it’s criminals who are responsible for the violence, not the store. Smith calls them isolated incidents.

“They seem to be part of conflicts that are going on between individuals, and they resort to violence to settle those conflicts,” he said.

He says he’s confident they’ll make an arrest. Pastor Charlie says it’s up to the community.

“Bring information, you know who did it, get $5,000 dollars, it’s completely anonymous, we’re sending that signal, ‘no gun violence’ in the city of Albany,” said Pastor Charlie.

People can contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers with any information at 1 (844) ALB-TIPS and remain anonymous.