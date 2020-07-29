56 staff members, 2 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Kingsway Community

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials at the Kingsway Community in Schenectady confirmed a rise in the number of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to NEWS10 ABC, they said, of their more than 600 employees, 56 tested positive for the virus. Those staff members are currently in isolation and will not return to work until they test negative.

At their assisted living facility, they have tested all 99 residents and two tested positive. Both are currently asymptomatic and are in isolation.

The full statement from Kingsway is below:

“Much like the rise in positive cases happening across the Capital District, there has been a rise in the number of employees testing positive for COVID-19 at Kingsway Community since the July 4th Holiday weekend. Almost every one of these employees is asymptomatic, and many have since been retested and received a negative result. Of Kingsway Community’s more than 600 employees, there are 56 staff at home following New York State Department of Health isolation protocols. Each and every staff member will be tested again, and will not return to work until a subsequent negative test result is received. Most importantly, when we saw this recent increase in positive tests results from staff we immediately and proactively tested all our residents and sought cooperation with New York State Wadsworth Center Laboratory. No residents at our skilled nursing facility tested positive, nor have any since this pandemic hit our area. At our assisted living facility, recent testing found only 2 of our 99 residents received positive results. These two residents are asymptomatic and currently following isolation protocols in accordance with Department of Health guidelines. We continue to test staff weekly. We are working directly with the Schenectady County Office of Public Health and the Division of Epidemiology from the NYS-DOH. State and County Health Authorities have fully vetted and approved both our testing processes and the safety measures that are in place to prevent the spread of virus to those in our care. Our employee screening, testing and sanitation and pathogen control procedures have been audited and these authorities have found no issues. This recent increase in positive staff tests is being closely evaluated to determine any causative factors. The Department of Health conducted a review of our procedures on Friday, July 17, and they found no areas of concern and they validated that we are in compliance with state and CDC guidelines. We have been supplying our staff with all the required PPE throughout this worldwide crisis.”

