SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two third-prize-winning Powerball tickets from the December 30 drawing were sold in Schenectady and Gloversville, according to the New York Lottery. The tickets are each worth $50,000.

The winning numbers for the December 30 drawing were 10, 11, 26, 27, 34, and the Powerball was 7. The third-prize tickets were sold at the Stewart’s Shops located at 2970 Guilderland Avenue in Schenectady, and at the ZZ Petroleum located at 1018 Route 29A in Gloversville.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69, while the red Powerball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone that is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or texting HOPENY (467369).