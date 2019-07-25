$500K in federal funding announced to update Lake George sewage treatment plant

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thousands of dollars in federal funding was announced to update Lake George’s sewage treatment plant.

Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Office says the $500,000 funding will help make much needed upgrades to the plant.

“We needed this plant replaced a year ago,” said Executive Director of Lake George Fund Eric Siy.

The Department of Conservation has ordered the village to build a new facility by 2021.

“We sincerely appreciate Senator Schumer’s support in not only assisting our community in making our new Waste Water Treatment Plant affordable, but insuring that Lake George will remain ‘The Queen of American Lakes’ for several generations,” said Robert Blais, Mayor, Village of Lake George.

Million Dollar Beach has closed several times do to e coli in the water. Human waste and road salt has seeped into the lake from the plant.

Last year, it was revealed the plant was sending more contaminated water back into Lake George than previously reported.