ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday marks 50 years since a Mohawk Airlines Plane crashed into a home, killing 17 people and injuring dozens more. The crash happened 3.5 miles away from Albany International Airport. According to the National Transportation Safety Board report, there was an issue with the plane’s left propellor and was forced to make a short landing.

It happened five decades ago, but some people who were on the scene remember it like it was yesterday. “I have one picture that you could actually see them carrying the stretcher from the inside, they’re still inside the plane…” said former News10 Photographer Marty Miller as he pointed to a photograph he took.

March 3rd, 1972 is a day Marty will never forget. Marty was a talented photojournalist at News10. He says snapping photos and covering fires was more than just a job, it was a passion. Marty wasn’t working at News10 that day. On his off days, he was still chasing fires. He got a call about the crash, and right away he hopped into his car and was following the chatter over the police scanner.

Marty has a bunch of captured photos on film like these and has a lot more visual memories. He said it was a very snowy evening, and the area was covered with smoke. On scene, you could hear the sirens miles away, and the roads were blocked off in every direction.

“It’s still hard… even after 50 years,” said Sue Petke. Sue lost her dad David Herder in the crash, he was 45 and she was 11 at the time. She knew her dad was on a business trip in Hickory, North Carolina, and that was en route to come home to Pittsfield that Friday. “And I remember a crawler coming across the TV and I was upset because it was interrupting the program…at the time I made no connection between the crawler and my father’s flight,” said Sue.

Before the tragedy, Sue’s dad mailed her a personal handwritten note while he was on the trip, It’s a piece of paper she has stored away in a lockbox. She can recite that note word for word. “It said see you Friday, so as a kid I live with that like okay, it wasn’t this Friday, it’s going to be next Friday he’s coming.”

When Sue got older, she got the counseling and resources she needed. Every day she’s coping with the tragic loss. “You don’t know how devastating it is to lose somebody…they say it gets easier over time but it’s still not easy.”

50 years ago, first responder vehicles wrapped around Edgewood Ave, but fast forward to today, a new house stands there in a quiet neighborhood with no evidence that this tragedy even took place.