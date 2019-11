ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- It's open enrollment time in New York (N.Y.), Massachusetts (Mass.) and Vermont (Vt.). If you're planning on purchasing insurance through your states marketplace, now is a good time to start determining which options are best for you and/or your family.

The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) said in a press release posted on their website, 2020 insurance rates will cost New Yorkers an average of 6.8 percent more than last year, per individual. According to Healthcare.gov the rate of change for insurance healthcare premiums in Mass. is between -1.59 percent to 8.31 percent for individual and small group coverage. In Vt. the rates increased between 10.06 to 12.47 percent.