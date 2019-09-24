5-year-old named youngest Citizen of the Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday morning, Albany County recognized its youngest Citizen of the Month at Brighter Choice School for Boys.

Malachi Houze received a proclamation from Albany County Executive Dan McCoy after the 5-year old spent his summer making sandwiches with his aunt and delivered them to the homeless.

Malachi helped his aunt go grocery shopping for the ingredients, and together, they made close to 4,000 sandwiches.

Not only did he receive a proclamation from the county, but he was also given movie passes, money, and a gift card to Billy Beez, his favorite place to hangout at Crossgates Mall.

Malachi encourages other to volunteer and help the homeless.