Niskayuna 5-year-old gives back to delivery drivers

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 5-year-old boy in Niskayuna created a concession stand to give back to delivery drivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jack Mahar loves to watch delivery trucks pass by his home. Recently, his mom explained to him that delivery drivers were essential workers and had been working hard during the pandemic.

To show his gratitude, Jack decided to set up a snack stand at the end of his driveway. You can even catch him handing out goodies on a rainy day.

