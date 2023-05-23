ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a repeat of yesterday, with more great late spring weather on the way this afternoon.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. According to Sheriff Zurlo, two officers were shot and the resident was shot by police. All three are currently being treated at Albany Medical Center. Also, a 23-year-old man was killed in a car crash involving a Mechanicville school bus. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Tuesday morning.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the Foxrun Apartments off of exit 8 in Clifton Park. Per Sheriff Zurlo, two officers were shot as they entered the apartment on a warrant for a federal investigation around 5:30 a.m., and the resident was shot by police.

A 23-year-old man died in a car crash involving a Mechanicville school bus around 7:15 Monday morning. Jacob Granberg, of Ballston Spa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dog is recovering after police said it attacked a sheriff’s deputy and was shot.

Rensselaer County is seeing a spike in fatal overdoses. The county health department said five fatal overdoses have happened since Thursday, May 18. Officials said the overdoses are likely linked to fentanyl and cocaine.

The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID) has announced the return of State Street Yoga, Bites Camera Action, and Tunesday. These free outdoor series’ will take place throughout the summer in downtown Albany.