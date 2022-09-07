ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Wednesday morning! As Capital Region schools continue to open for the 2022-23 school year, I am reminded of a quote by American author Brian Herbert that we can all live by. Herbert once said, “The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice.” Take that into work or school, wherever you’re at today!

Today’s five things to know include allegations of rape at a state-run facility in Glens Falls, a pedestrian nearly killed after being hit by a car in Schenectady, and a shooting at Griswold Heights apartments in Troy.

1. Fort Edward woman allegedly rapes vulnerable person

A Fort Edward woman was nabbed on Thursday for allegedly raping a person who is incapable of consent in June 2022. Lauren E. Andrews, 31, is accused of having sex on multiple occasions with a resident of a state-operated facility on Cooper Street in Glens Falls.

2. Pedestrian struck, critically injured on State Street

A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Schenectady Tuesday night.

3. Troy PD investigating Griswold Heights shooting

Police are investigating a shooting at the Griswold Heights apartment complex in Troy. One person was shot.

4. Man arrested for illegal firearm in Adirondacks

On Monday, New York State Troopers arrested a man who was found to be in possession of an illegal shotgun after visiting a campground in the Adirondack Park. The visit included a verbal and physical altercation with another camper.

5. Chick-fil-A opening new location in North Greenbush

Chick-fil-A is set to open a new location in North Greenbush. North Greenbush Town Supervisor Joseph Bott said the company got a building permit about a week ago.