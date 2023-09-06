ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy hump day! According to Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth, we can anticipate temperatures a few degrees warmer this afternoon.

The man accused in a fatal stabbing in Troy was also arrested by U.S. Border Patrol Agents earlier this year. Meanwhile, the notorious Glenridge Bridge is getting another safety upgrade that will help warn drivers they’re about to strike the bridge. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing man out of Johnstown. James Anderson Sr. was recently reported missing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 736-2100.

The notorious Glenridge Bridge is getting another safety upgrade that will help warn drivers they’re about to strike the bridge. NEWS10 has more on what New York Department of Transportation (NYDOT) is calling a first of its kind for Capital Region roads.

On Monday evening, the Albany Police Department arrested Devere Williams, 34, of Troy, following a traffic stop on Orange Street. According to the police, Williams was found to have a loaded handgun and a quantity of cocaine.

As temperatures continue to climb, officials reminded people to stay safe in the heat and are taking measures to help kids stay cool. They also warn everyone to look out for symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.