ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Wednesday morning, Capital Region!

A final round of showers will pass through the area today, with skies clearing in the coming days. The weekend is looking beautiful—perfect for some upstate leaf peeping as the colors emerge.

1. Queensbury Walmart employees charged with grand larceny

Two Walmart workers were arrested on Monday. Police said that Brian Winchell, 32, of Whitehall, and Vickie Dibble, 52, of Granville, underpaid for and stole over $1,000 in merchandise from the Queensbury store since July.

2. Lake George woman accused in string of thefts

Troopers found more than they bargained for on Sunday when they carried out a search warrant on a Lake George woman’s car. State Police said they found items stolen from three different people in the car, which was parked at a gas station in Queensbury.

3. Albany woman hospitalized after Pownal crash

An Albany woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday morning after Vermont State Troopers say she crashed her car near the Pownal Stewart’s Shop. Troopers were called to the scene of the wreck at about 4 a.m.

4. Washington County deputies looking for vulnerable adult

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing out of Salem. He was last seen on September 21.

5. Fire at four-family Pittsfield home quickly doused

Fire crews quickly knocked down a porch fire in Pittsfield Tuesday night, before the blaze was able to get inside the structure. No one was injured, and all the residents of the four-family apartment building were able to safely return to their homes, according to a release from the city fire department.