ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A camel once asked in a Geico commercial, in regards to Wednesday, “Guess what day it is?” Happy hump day! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, we will warm up quickly after a chilly morning and can expect highs around 70.

Jacob Klein requested a mistrial twice over indicators in surveillance video pointing to persons and vehicles of interest and comparisons made by New York State Police. Both motions were denied, and he attempted to argue those indicators could sway the jury and that the witness was giving his opinion. Meanwhile, the man accused of videotaping women in Saratoga Springs was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly turning himself in. Charles Ross had a warrant out for his arrest dating back to early September. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

More than 400 students have been signed up for a new swim lessons program at the Schenectady City School District. Aquatics Director Brian Melanson said the wave of enrollment was actually a happy accident.

The City of Troy is setting sights on revitalizing and enhancing its parks, including Kinlock Park, Beman Park, Canal Ave Park, Powers Park, 112th St. Park, and Prospect Park. $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds has been allocated for the improvements.

A new wax museum has opened in Viaport Rotterdam just in time for spooky season. The Via House of Horrors is located down the hall from Via Aquarium and across the hall from the Shoe Dept. and Do You Believe.