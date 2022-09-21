ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This Wednesday morning, let’s take a page from William Shakespeare’s book—the ever-celebrated playwright once said, “Love all, trust a few, do wrong to none.” Summer is winding down, but Meteorologist Jill Szwed said today is still going to be quite the scorcher. By late-September standards, anyway.

Today’s five things to know include an alleged gang assault and a drug bust in Warren County, and a fatal crash in Rutland, Vermont.

1. Gang Assault arrests made in Warren County

Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George. There is also believed to be a third suspect in the incident.

2. WCSO: Pair nabbed after crack cocaine found in car

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said two county women were arrested on Saturday after a traffic stop ballooned to a drug bust. Officials said Morgan E. Bemis-Heym, 30, of Hudson Falls, who already had a suspended license, was driving a black Jeep Compass with a brake light out.

3. Rutland woman hurt in Route 7 crash dies

A Rutland woman, who was hospitalized after a crash on US Route 7 Monday afternoon, has since died from her injuries, according to the Vermont State Police. Troopers said Rea Pratt, 71, was driving her 2014 Ford Focus along East Pittsford Road when she ran a stop sign and collided with a semi-truck.

4. Rotterdam opts into water assistance program

Some Rotterdam residents who owe money on their water and sewer bills may be able to receive financial assistance. The town board has agreed to enter the low income household water assistance program.

5. Dutchess County CO accused of trying to bring drugs into prison

A New York State Corrections Officer was arrested on September 16 after an investigation found she was allegedly trying to smuggle narcotics into a New York State Department of Corrections Facility. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said Charlinea Ganzaroli, 23, has been charged with three different felonies in relation to this case.