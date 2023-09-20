ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, we can expect beautiful weather today and for the rest of the week, ending summer in style with cool nights and comfortable afternoons.

Jacob Klein told the jury he was completely innocent on Tuesday during opening statements, relying on a lack of DNA evidence to prove he isn’t connected to Philip Rabadi’s death. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a fatal shooting in the village of Fort Ann. The shooting took place in August on Charles Street. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors in this case intend to argue Philip Rabadi’s death was calculated and planned to inflict harm on Rabadi’s wife and Jacob Klein’s ex-girlfriend Elana Radin. Klein, representing himself, told the jury at the start he is completely innocent, relying on a lack of DNA evidence to prove he is not connected to Rabadi’s death.

While some residents in Troy are trying their best to go with the flow, others like Olga Green are finding the water advisory more of a challenge.

“States all across the country are encouraging voters to get registered before upcoming fall elections,” explained Kathleen McGrath, Director of Public Information for the New York State Board of Elections.

Residents have been cleaning up debris after a 30-inch water main broke on Monday. The city of Troy issued a boil water advisory that is expected to stay in effect until Thursday.