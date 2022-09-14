ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We have reached the turning point of the week! It should be a downhill ride from here, with Meteorologist Jill Szwed predicting “good mood weather” into the weekend.

Today’s five things to know include a man arrested after a woman was found dead in Gloversville, a Bennington woman kidnapped on a drug ransom, and a shots fired incident in Albany.

1. Man in custody after woman found dead in Gloversville

A woman was found dead, and a man is in custody after police conducted a welfare check in Gloversville Tuesday morning.

2. Pair allegedly kidnap Bennington woman on drug ransom

A Massachusetts pair is behind bars after they allegedly kidnapped a Bennington woman Monday over a drug debt. Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were jailed on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of cocaine.

3. Albany PD investigate shots fired on New Hope Terrace

Albany Police responded to a shots fired incident in the city at about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. A spokesman for the agency said the incident took place in the area of New Hope Terrace.

4. Albany Med to pay over $100K to former nurses

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a second agreement with Albany Med Health System. This comes after The AG’s Office found that Albany Med forced former nurses to pay fees they weren’t required to after resignation or termination.

5. Virtual court appearance to determine Schoharie limo trial date

The court appearance for the operator of the limousine company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limousine crash will be held virtually on Wednesday.