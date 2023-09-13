ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A camel once asked “Guess what day it is” in a Geico commercial. That day, happened to be Wednesday. Happy hump day! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, a cold front pushing through the News10 region will bring periods of steady rain in the morning, followed by on-and-off lighter showers through the early afternoon.

New changes to New York State gun laws go into effect on Wednesday. The two changes are part of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law in 2022. Also, Carlos Corrales-Ramirez, 20, was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court. He pleaded not guilty to fatally stabbing Jairo Hernandez-Sanchez, 28, on September 2. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

New York’s Cannabis Control Board announced that there will be an opening date for applications for general adult-use cannabis licenses. On Tuesday, the board held a meeting and said that applications will be available through the New York Business Express (NYBE) platform beginning October 4. These applications include cultivator, processor, distributor, microbusiness, and retail dispensary licenses.

Rev up those engines? More like pump your brakes. A proposition among city of Albany legislators could see speed limits reduced from 30 to 25 mph in certain areas.

A local group looking to start a conversation around guns and children by showing another side of how firearms can be used. James Pettis Jr., President of the Shooting Sports Committee for Saratoga County, said the 4-H Shooting Sports Course aims to promote the athletic side of firearms while teaching another very important lesson.