ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good Wednesday morning, and happy “hump day!” Halfway there, and it’s only looking up from here—Meteorologist Jill Szwed is forecasting gradual weather improvements today, bringing warmer temperatures that last through the weekend.

Today’s five things to know include a Hudson Falls apartment complex demolished after a recent blaze, a string of robberies near Union College, and a planned visit of the President to IBM in Poughkeepsie.

1. Hudson Falls apartment complex demolished after fire

A multi-unit apartment building in Hudson Falls is coming down after a devastating fire Monday evening. The blaze, which lasted for several hours, displaced seven families.

2. Schenectady PD investigating robberies near Union College

The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a series of robberies that took place on or near the Union College campus. The incidents reportedly happened on September 29 and September 30.

3. President Biden to tour IBM facility in Poughkeepsie

President Joe Biden is coming to New York State. The White House announced Biden would visit IBM’s campus along Route 9 in Poughkeepsie Thursday to “deliver remarks on creating jobs in the Hudson Valley, lowering costs, and ensuring the future is made in America.”

4. Traffic stop ends in alleged drug bust for Troy man

A Troy man was arrested on Thursday. Ezekiel Mauzon III, 33, faces several charges after being pulled over by Watervliet police.

5. 3 arrested, handguns recovered after initial Menacing report

Albany police made multiple arrests while investigating a menacing report. Two handguns were also recovered during the investigation.