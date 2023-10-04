ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy hump day! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, this warm stretch of weather will continue today, however, it won’t last much longer.

The man accused of kidnapping Charlotte Sena was arraigned in Milton Town Court on kidnapping charges. Craig Ross Jr., 46, is currently held at the Saratoga County Jail. In light of Sena’s return home, students at the Corinth Central School District, as well as neighboring districts, wore orange in unity to celebrate her safe return. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

It’s been over a day since 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was finally found, and now the community is trying to return to a routine, but many are still shaken.

The New Scotland murder trial continued on Tuesday. Jacob Klein is accused of killing Philip Rabadi in April 2022, just months after Rabadi married Klein’s former girlfriend, Elana Radin. Rabadi’s wife took the stand Tuesday.

A New Hampshire man was arrested after being accused of stalking a woman in the Schuylerville, N.Y., area for several years using his airplane. Michael Arnold, 65, of Manchester, N.H., was charged with Aggravated Stalking, Impeding, False Information to a Police Officer, and Resisting Arrest.

NEWS10 ABC is Your Local Election Headquarters, and Tuesday night was a candidate forum between the two candidates for Troy mayor. The two candidates running for the job are current Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello and Rensselaer County Legislator Nina Nichols.