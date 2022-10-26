ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congratulations! It’s Wednesday—that means you made it halfway through the week. It’s murky and oddly warm this morning, the final day in our stretch of gloominess before we head into a sunny, seasonable weekend.

A Berkshire County car crash tragically claimed the lives of three people yesterday morning. The details, and highlights from last night’s gubernatorial debate, headline today’s five things to know.

1. Three dead, five injured in Berkshire County accident

A fatal crash took place between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Route 7 near Pike Road in the town of Sheffield, Massachusetts. Three people were killed and five others were injured as a result of the crash.

2. Hochul, Zeldin face off in only gubernatorial debate ahead of Election Day

The two candidates for New York governor took the debate stage in Manhattan Tuesday night. It was the only debate before Election Day between incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.

3. Rutland man dies in cell at Southern State Correctional

A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. Troopers are investigating the death of Dan Griswold, who was found unresponsive in his cell at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday.

4. Law enforcement warn of edibles masquerading as candy

Montgomery County officials are warning about marijuana edibles being given out as candy treats this Halloween. The state Department of Health says there is a significant presence of marijuana candy and other edibles in New York and nearby states.

5. Friends mourn man killed in alleged hit & run

Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an Albany man, who police say was a victim of a fatal hit-and-run. The accused motorist is now facing a slew of charges, including DWI and driving without a license.