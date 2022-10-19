ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to Wednesday, the turning point of the week! As far as weather goes, today certainly does represent an extreme turning point—the freezing-cold temperatures we’re waking up to today will give way to a warm weekend, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Had to get worse before it could get better, as they say!

Police in Saratoga Springs need your help finding a high school student. That story, along with a walkout at Guilderland High School, top today’s five things to know.

1. Saratoga Springs high school student reported missing

The Saratoga Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing high school student. Summer Weidman was last seen leaving Saratoga Springs High School Tuesday. She went in an unknown direction.

2. Guilderland students walkout after incident at football game

Around 100 students walked out of Guilderland High School on Tuesday in response to an incident that took place at the football game on Friday.

3. Upstate man arrested twice in 5 days

Arley Dahlberg, 37, of Ogdensburg was arrested twice within the span of a week. The apparent multi-county caper ran from the mid-Hudson Valley to the North Country.

4. APD: Fentanyl and handgun found after investigation

Albany Police Department paired with the US Marshal Taskforce carried out an investigation that resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber handgun and a large quantity of fentanyl.

5. Cohoes man sentenced after firing at group in 2021

A Cohoes man will spend eight years behind bars, followed by five years of post-release supervision, stemming from an incident in Albany in July 2021. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced the sentencing of Armando Sanchez, 31, on Tuesday in Albany County Court.