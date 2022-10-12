ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s Wednesday people! That means it’s only 4,320 minutes until the weekend! It’s an easier morning than yesterday, too, with temperatures a bit warmer and most of us avoiding that patchy, dense fog.

Today’s five things to know include two students rescued from the woods in the Adirondacks after their bus forgot them, a Schenectady fugitive featured on Investigation Discovery, and NEWS10 Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge changing fronts.

1. Students left by bus found lost in the woods

Two students visiting the Adirondacks recently were rescued by New York State Forest Rangers after getting lost during a day retreat from an area university. A ranger was called into the Adirondacks on the night of Saturday, Oct. 1, to respond to a report of two students lost in the woods near Dippikill Pond, miles west of Lake George and Warrensburg.

2. Schenectady fugitive featured on Investigation Discovery

A man who ran from the law in Schenectady will be the focus of an Investigation Discovery program that will air Wednesday night. The fugitive case will be featured on “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

3. NEWS10 Met Tim Drawbridge changing fronts

The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he’s a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region. Tim Drawbridge will head the city’s communication department, beginning in part-time capacity on Tuesday and expanding to a full-time role once his full-time role at NEWS10 comes to a close.

4. DMV offering New York state drivers free peeling license plate replacements

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder is reminding New York drivers that they can replace their license plate if it is peeling, free of charge. No charge will be made to customers who replace their peeling plate with a new number, however, there is a $20 charge for replacement plates with their current number.

5. Renovation fumes sicken 9 in Albany

Nine people were evaluated after falling ill due to fumes at a multi-unit home in the city of Albany.