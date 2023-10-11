ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A camel in a Geico commercial once asked about Wednesdays, “Guess what day it is?” Happy hump day! According to Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth, a few showers this morning will give way to another mostly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures will rise to near-normal levels with many making it into the low to mid-60s.

Human remains were discovered in Wahconah Park on Tuesday morning. The Pittsfield Police Department says the remains are in an advanced form of decomposition.

The City of Albany is donating recycling and forestry vehicles along with 50 sets of firefighter turnout gear to help their sister city: Bucha, Ukraine.

Three Albany police officers have been suspended for an alleged double-dipping scheme. A police spokesperson said the officers are accused of clocking in at the Albany Housing Authority while also being on duty with the police department.

Firefighters from across the state are being remembered for their service and their sacrifice. Twenty-nine names were added to the New York State Fallen Firefighters Memorial wall in Albany.

If you live in Albany County and vote in this year’s general election, you will receive a special ‘I Voted’ sticker. The county held an ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest that was open to all students in kindergarten through 12th grade.