ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius once wisely suggested, “When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love.” That sort of encouragement is especially helpful after a busy night of elections, and on a day when Meteorologist Jill Szwed forecasted some bone-chilling temperatures.

The polls are closed, and last night’s general election results are the name of the game for today’s five things to know. A few crime stories round out the bunch.

1. Hochul defeats Republican challenger for New York governor

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is projected to defeat Republican nominee Lee Zeldin and win her first full term in the governor’s mansion.

2. Phil Scott reelected governor of Vermont

Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates.

3. Maura Healey elected Massachusetts governor

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office.

4. New Jersey man accused in Schenectady double kidnapping

A New Jersey man was brought back to Schenectady County on Tuesday, where he will soon face trial in the kidnapping of two children back in January. The Scotia Police Department was first alerted to the alleged crime on January 16.

5. Victim named after Rutland City homicide

Following an autopsy performed on Tuesday at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, the Vermont State Police identified the victim of Monday’s homicide in Rutland City as Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York. The autopsy determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the torso and upper extremity, and the manner of death to be homicide.