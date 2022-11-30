ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Good morning! Part of me is thinking, “Wow, it’s Wednesday already,” and the other part is thinking, “what do you mean it’s only Wednesday?” Either way, there are only two days until Friday, and some action-packed weather including strong winds, rain, and an abrupt temperature drop is here to make things interesting.

The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl in Schenectady, five days after she disappeared. And tonight, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings its electric slate of tunes to the MVP Arena. The details, and more, make up today’s five things to know.

1. Missing 14-year-old’s grandparents fear the worst

As the search for missing Samantha Humphrey continues, family and friends have also joined in the effort to find the 14-year-old, all while fearing the worst.

2. Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at MVP Arena

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be performing at the MVP Arena on November 30 as a part of their “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO & More” tour.

3. Hannaford open casting call for commercial

Calling all actors! Hannaford is hosting an open call for a commercial to shoot on December 6 and December 7, with applications online.

4. Hunter pronounced dead near Buck Mountain trail

On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers.

5. Schenectady teen gets lost on Adirondack High Peak

Forest Rangers rescued a Schenectady teen who lost his way while exploring Algonquin Peak recently. State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Ray Brook dispatch office received a call about a lost 19-year-old hiker in the High Peaks Wilderness at about 8 p.m. on November 27. The caller did not have a specific location but noted that the missing boy had a hiking partner.