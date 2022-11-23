ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! Meteorologist Jill Szwed said the weather is one thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving-eve, with variable sunshine and milder temperatures across the entire Capital Region.

Today’s five things to know are headlined by a double homicide investigation in Schenectady County. An update in the Saratoga Springs officer-involved shooting, and a fundraiser for the victim of a stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College, round out the bunch.

1. Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County

A double homicide investigation is underway on Reynolds Road in Princetown. New York State Police confirm that this began as a welfare check call to the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office.

2. Attorney: VT deputy didn’t hear police commands in Saratoga shooting

The attorney for an off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy allegedly involved in the shooting incident in Saratoga Springs over the weekend said his client did not realize police were asking him to drop his gun.

3. Family launches fundraiser for HVCC stabbing victim

On Thursday, November 3, around noon, a student was stabbed on the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus. That student’s mom is now asking the community for help.

4. Truck crashes into wall at Crossgates Mall

A truck crashed into Crossgates Mall Tuesday evening. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m.

5. Vermont State Police looking for missing person

The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area. Alaya LaSante is possibly in the Rutland area or en route to Kansas.