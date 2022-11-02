ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Success is not a compilation of the most luxurious things. It is the unleashing of your full potential. Have an awesome Wednesday!

Meteorologist Jill Szwed said a stretch of really, really nice November days will start today. Sunshine will push temperatures well above average, even so far as to challenge records this weekend.

Today’s five things to know include a guilty plea after a violent break-in in Schenectady, and the latest in New York’s race for Governor.

1. Schenectady man pleads guilty to violent break-in

On Tuesday, Shaquille Daniels, 30, also known as “Smash,” of Schenectady, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree burglary. The plea took place in Schenectady County Court on the morning that jury selection for trial was slated to begin. By pleading guilty, Daniels admitted to breaking into a house and waving a gun at the people inside.

2. PIX11 Poll: Hochul’s lead over Zeldin increases in NY governor’s race

Democrat Kathy Hochul has widened her lead over Republican Lee Zeldin in the race for New York governor, according to a new PIX11 News/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released Tuesday.

3. 2 arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Saratoga Springs

A man from North Carolina and one from Virginia were arrested for allegedly stealing dozens of catalytic converters.

4. HEAP applications open for eligible New Yorkers

While the recent trend of milder weather suggesting otherwise, winter is right around the corner, and with it will come higher heating bills. Tuesday marked the beginning of the application process for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which can help eligible New Yorkers keep their heat on.

5. FMCC closed after water main break

Fulton-Montgomery Community College (FMCC) was closed on Tuesday and will stay closed on Wednesday, after a massive water main break. The high-pressure water line that connects FMCC to the City of Johnstown’s municipal water system burst at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, forcing the college to shut down.