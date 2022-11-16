ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There was snowman shrapnel flying everywhere last night, across the entire NEWS10 viewing area. Early this morning, a good amount of that snow had turned to rain. According to the latest Storm Tracker Forecast, the wintry precipitation will come to an end later today.

This morning’s five things to know include a serious crash on Troy-Schenectady Road, a repeat DWI offender sentenced to prison, and a huge fire in Catskill.

1. UPDATE: 2 hospitalized after Latham crash

According to police, a head-on crash closed a portion of Troy-Schenectady Road Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the road, near its intersection with Service Road in Latham, at about 8:45 p.m.

2. Repeat DWI offender sentenced to prison

A Watervliet man was sentenced to three to nine years in state prison on Tuesday. Brandon McKinley previously pleaded guilty to three counts of Driving While Intoxicated in Albany County Court.

3. Catskill firefighter loses workshop in huge blaze

A longtime firefighter in Catskill lost his workshop on Tuesday, where he had built several race cars over the years. The shop, which was housed in a two-and-a-half-story barn, went up in flames at about 12:15 p.m.

4. Police investigate fatal crash in Halfmoon

Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place on Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m. in Halfmoon. The car accident resulted in one fatality and State Route 146 at the intersection of Farm to Market Road to be closed down for a period of time.

5. Ballston Spa woman pleads guilty after fatally striking pedestrian

A Ballston Spa woman has pleaded guilty after she was accused of fatally striking a pedestrian. Adrianne Liedel, 20, pleaded guilty to Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree.