ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy hump day! Per Meteorologist Matt Mackie, we should be warm and hazy for the last day of May.

The Colonie Town Supervisor is suing both Albany and New York City after the arrival of asylum seekers to a town hotel on Saturday. Meanwhile, two buildings were destroyed and eight families were displaced due to a fire at the apartment complex on Equinox Court in Delmar. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

Two buses of asylum seekers arrived in Albany over the Memorial Day weekend. Meanwhile, the Colonie Town Supervisor is suing Albany and New York City following the arrival of a group asylum seekers to a hotel in the town Saturday.

Two buildings were destroyed, and eight families were displaced after a fire in Delmar on Tuesday. The fire took place at an apartment complex on Equinox Court.

A police cruiser remains posted outside the apartment where Schenectady Police say Tishawn Folkes-Taylor was discovered dead Sunday morning. This, as law enforcement agencies across the state are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Timothy Taylor, wanted for questioning in Tishawn’s death, as well as an alleged murder in New York City.

Troy police made an arrest in connection with April’s burglary at the building that houses city hall. Jacob Smith, 29, was charged in connection with 12 incidents at a variety of locations around the city over the past several weeks.

The city of Saratoga Springs has a new police chief. Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino named Lt. Tyler McIntosh as the city’s new chief.