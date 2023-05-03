ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re almost over the hump. Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, by this afternoon, a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up.

Jury selection continues in the Schoharie limo crash trial. A majority of questions center around whether or not potential jurors could be fair in this case. Meanwhile, several upstate counties are working on rural cell service solutions in light of the death of Kaylin Gillis. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

News10 got a closer look at what both the prosecution and defense are looking for in jurors for the criminal trial of Nauman Hussain, with a majority of the questions centering on whether or not they could be fair in this case.

As marijuana becomes more and more available in New York, driving while impaired cases are on the rise. NEWS10 talking with law officials on what they are doing to fight the increase in impaired drivers.

The state is looking into a child care center at the Capitol designed for children of lawmaker’s. Some are questioning if the center lacks proper protocol for supervising those kids. Since the beginning of this year, room 944A located in the Legislative Office Building, has been providing child care for parents who work in the legislature.

Cell phone service in rural Upstate New York communities has been a longstanding issue, made even more critical following the death of Kaylin Gillis, who was shot as she and her friends were leaving a Hebron driveway. Poor signal made it impossible for her friends to call 911 immediately.

An Albany County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a two-car crash near the Albany International Airport on Tuesday.