ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hump Day! Not as exciting as Friday, but not as depressing as Monday, either. Today’s weather will be just like listening to your favorite record on repeat, according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s latest Storm Tracker Forecast.

Today’s five things to know include the latest on a horrific mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, a mighty girl scout from Niskayuna winning a lawsuit against Twitter, and the solving of a mysterious missing person case in New York City where workers found the victim’s skeleton in a window.

1. Families mourn, worry as victims begin to be identified in wake of elementary school shooting

Distraught families gathered at a local civic center and turned to social media to mourn and to make desperate pleas for help finding missing children as the death toll in a gruesome school shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to at least 19 students and two teachers.

2. Niskayuna woman wins lawsuit against Twitter

A Niskayuna woman scored a major victory against a social media giant late last week. The State Supreme Court ruled that 21-year-old Caroline McGraw could move forward with a subpoena to secure information about the users of an account that allegedly defamed her online.

3. Workers see missing New York woman’s skeleton through window

The skeleton of a New York City woman who was reported missing in January was discovered accidentally by workers three months later while they were doing maintenance outside her bedroom window at the public housing complex in Queens.

4. Lineup announced for Albany’s ‘Alive at Five’ concert series

The lineup for Albany’s “Alive at Five” concert series has been announced. The free concert series runs from June 9 through August 4.

5. Two Schenectady men facing drug charges

The New York State Police arrested two Schenectady men following a traffic stop on Sunday. Both men are facing drug charges and false personation.