ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’ve officially made it halfway through the week. Happy Wednesday! Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, unfortunately, our stretch of really nice weather is seemingly coming to an end, for now. Not much is happening this morning, but a front near the Canadian border means business.

Two Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office deputies and one civilian were hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday morning at the Fox Run Apartments in Clifton Park. The civilian, identified as 23-year-old Anthony Zaremski, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center. Also, an autopsy report on Samantha Humphrey, who was initially reported missing in November 2022, and whose body was recovered from the Mohawk River on February 22, was unable to provide a cause of death. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the Fox Run Apartments off of exit 8 in Clifton Park. Per Sheriff Michael Zurlo, two officers were shot as they entered the apartment on a warrant for a federal investigation around 5:42 a.m., and the occupant was shot by police.

The Schenectady Police Department has named the fatality in Monday’s Crane Street homicide in Schenectady. Police say Philomen L. Henry, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney confirmed that an autopsy report on Samantha Humphrey has been completed. According to the report, there was insufficient medical evidence to determine Humphrey’s cause of death.

On Tuesday, Albany officials declared a state of emergency and emergency orders as the state readies itself for an influx of migrants. The emergency orders do not prevent migrants from entering the county but are meant to allow resources to be allocated toward a collaborated and coordinated solution.

The Saratoga Springs fire chief has been charged with misconduct and suspended without pay, according to the city’s public safety commissioner.