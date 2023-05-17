ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re almost over the hump. Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, these unusually cool temperatures for mid-May will continue this afternoon with highs only in the 50s.

A string of brush fires in Colonie are currently under investigation. The latest destroyed a garage and came close to the Blessed Virgin Mary of Czestochowa Parish. Also, following an alleged pipe bomb arrest, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents, if they see something, say something. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

Fire investigators and law enforcement are investigating a fatal fire that broke out in the second-floor apartment of 42 Stewart Street. David L. Crandall, 43, who was a resident of the apartment succumbed to the fire.

A Fort Edward couple has been arrested again in a contractor theft investigation after initially being arrested in March. Mark Hafner, 37, and Megan Hafner, 36, are both charged with third-degree grand larceny.

The lineup for Albany’s 2023 Alive at Five concert series has been announced. The free concert series runs on Thursdays from June 8 to August 3, except June 29, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.