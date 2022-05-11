ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wednesday: it’s almost, sorta, kinda, close to, just, about nearly the weekend. To help give you that extra little push into off-days and suntans, Meteorologist Jill Szwed has declared the day another great one to be outdoors, saying, “We hope you have gotten a chance to enjoy the beautiful weather this week. There is still more where that came from!”

Today’s five things to know include an apartment fire in Guilderland that did some serious damage to both buildings and cars, the late-night approval of a petition to the Pittsfield City Council on body cameras for police officers, and the arraignment of a Glenville man on rape charges.

1. Vehicles damaged in Guilderland apartment complex fire

Crews were at the scene of an apartment fire in Guilderland Tuesday night. The fire took place at the Woodlake Apartment complex off Route 20.

2. Pittsfield City Council votes in favor of body, dash cams for police

The Pittsfield City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to have police officers equipped with body cameras and dashboard cameras. The matter was referred to the Pittsfield Mayor and Police Chief Michael Wynn for implementation.

3. Glenville man arraigned on rape charges

A Glenville man has been arraigned on multiple charges after allegedly raping a woman he met on a dating app. Christopher Bradt, 28, is accused of forcing the woman to have sex at her home in June 2021.

4. Food trucks, farmers market returning to Empire State Plaza

The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) has announced the start of the 2022 Empire State Plaza and Harriman Campus summer food vendor season. The season includes food trucks, farmers’ markets, and craft fairs.

5. Bethlehem car dealer employee charged with grand larceny

A Bethlehem car dealer employee has been arrested after he allegedly sold a car without giving the victim the money for it. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Jay Simard, 54, of Bethlehem, was arrested on May 10.