ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, today begins a string of really nice spring days!

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order days before Title 42 expires. The executive order expands funding for state and local government to help migrants who come to the state.

Two jurors were dismissed by Judge Peter Lynch on the second day of the criminal trial of Nauman Hussain.

A Colonie man will serve 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a 21-year-old Troy man in 2020. Jarrell Howard was sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Albany County Court.

The village of Hoosick Falls Board of Trustees will consider an agreement for a new water system for residents. The agreement is with Saint Gobain Performance Plastics and Honeywell to fund and construct a new water system in the village.

A Siena College student has been credited with saving the life of a shuttle bus driver who suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel.