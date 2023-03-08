ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy International Women’s Day! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’ll see this mini trip back to winter prolonged, as today will be another brisk and blustery day.

Cravings Bakery & Cafe in Gloversville opened its doors just one day after being broken into. Also, a lost hiker was rescued after dark on the tallest Adirondack mountain. That and more are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

1. Albany man accused of setting victim on fire

An Albany man pleaded not guilty to a four-count indictment that accuses him of attempted murder.

2. 518 Donuts in Troy closes its doors

518 Donuts, a donut and fried chicken eatery, has closed its Troy location at 501 Broadway. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on March 4.

3. Lost hiker rescued on tallest Adirondack mountain

Last week, forest rangers worked after dark to rescue a hiker lost in the area of Mount Marcy in the Adirondacks. Ranger assistance was requested at 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, for a rescue that would run until 8 p.m. that evening.

4. Gloversville bakery celebrates grand opening 1 day after break-in

A Gloversville bakery is celebrating its grand opening. The owner tells NEWS10’s Anya Tucker that her new location is a testament to hard work and the support of her family and community after 3 major setbacks, including a break-in just one day before.

5. Firefighter injured, 16 displaced after Cohoes apartment fire

A firefighter was sent to the hospital for multiple injuries after a fire in Cohoes Tuesday morning. Crews responded to an apartment building on Johnston Avenue, near the site of the former Saint Agnes School.