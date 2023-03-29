ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It is Wednesday, my dudes. Per Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect a mixed bag with the weather front today. We’re expecting everything from sun to snow squalls and spring warmth to Arctic air.

A Colonie man was taken into custody and faces charges following the Albany Medical Center lockdown that happened Monday. Police say they found him with two guns, one a BB gun, in the room he barricaded himself and his mother in. Also, the off-duty Rutland County Sheriff’s deputy involved in the November 2022 shooting in Saratoga has been charged with attempted murder and more. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

The suspect accused of causing the Albany Medical Center lockdown on Monday has been taken into custody and faces several charges. Dino Savoca, 61, of Colonie, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Albany City Criminal Court with bail set at $50,000.

The indictment for Rutland County Sheriff’s Deputy Vito Caselnova—who was involved in the Nov. 20, 2022, shooting in downtown Saratoga Springs—was unsealed on Tuesday. The many charges against Caselnova include attempted murder.

On Saturday, Amanda L. Comer, 34, of Queensbury, was arrested and charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. Comer was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 cash/$30,000 secured bond/$60,000 insured bond.

This summer, the Hudson Valley Community College is offering over 70 free college-level courses for rising high school juniors and seniors. Tuition, fees, and textbooks will be funded entirely through a college scholarship. The scholarship will cover up to eight credits.

Arrest warrants have been issued for four individuals involved in a theft at Ulta Beauty located in Berkshire Crossing. The defendants were due in Pittsfield District Court on Tuesday but failed to appear.