ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re halfway through the week, everyone. Also, we’re getting even warmer weather this afternoon, despite some increasing clouds. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’ll see widespread 50s and even lower 60s going into this afternoon.

According to the CDC, a fast-spreading virus that poses “an urgent antimicrobial resistance threat” has already been detected in more than half of the U.S. states, including New York. Also, police say the driver in the Sunday Scarsdale crash that killed four teenagers and an 8-year-old didn’t have a driver’s permit. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

A fungus that poses “an urgent antimicrobial resistance threat,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has already been detected in more than half of U.S. states.

New details are emerging about what happened in a fatal crash in New York that killed a 16-year-old driver and four children who were his passengers.

The trial of a Colonie man accused of trafficking women and underage girls for prostitution began this week. Jury selection started on Monday in the federal trial against Christopher Thomas who is accused of using a website to advertise women and teenage girls for commercial sex in the Capital Region, Massachusetts, and elsewhere.

An Albany woman was in the spotlight on Tuesday as she appeared in an episode of Jeopardy! Charlotte Diffendale is a letter carrier from Albany.

The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) will be hosting several surplus vehicle auctions through July. For more information on items and terms of sale, you can visit the NYSStore: Surplus website, email state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov, or call (518) 457-6335.