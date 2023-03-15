ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy humpday! We made it through most of the snow, now it’s time to brave the high winds. According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect the snowfall to wrap up by lunchtime, with high winds and ongoing or new power outages becoming the new main focus on the backside of the nor’easter.

Governor Hochul spoke with NEWS10 to discuss New York’s response to the severe snowstorm that came through the Capital Region. Also, three Vermonters were arrested for alleged drug and firearm possession after being pulled over in Castleton. These stories, closings, delays, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

You can find closings and delays looming from the massive nor’easter on the NEWS10 website right on the front page.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke with NEWS10 ABC about how the state was handling the response to the nor’easter affecting much of the state. She spoke to NEWS10’s Trishna Begam and John Gray about some of the biggest challenges the state was facing, concerns for potential flooding as temperatures rise later in the week, and her message to New Yorkers who are fighting the urge to head outside.

Silver Therapeutics, a recreational cannabis dispensary, is opening in Bennington. The shop is officially opening on March 15.

Three Vermont residents were arrested after a traffic stop for having suspected heroin, firearms, a loaded magazine, and mislabeled prescription medication, according to Rutland Police. Justin Gillett (39), Lucien Paquette (38), and Megan Coon (38) were arrested on Monday.

With the Big Dance coming to Albany and first-round games being played at the MVP Arena, Albany Police have announced road closures and parking restrictions ahead of the madness that will ensue.

On Tuesday morning, the forecast for Glens Falls climbed from 8-12 inches upwards to 12-16. Plows carved their way through downtown streets to keep things clear, as flakes came down thick and fast, with wet, heavy accumulation throughout the city.