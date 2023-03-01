ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “When March comes in like a lion, it goes out like a lamb.” – Unknown. Happy March! This quote rings true as we’ve faced recent snowstorms heading into the new month, and according to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we’ll see more as we can expect the second storm of the week this afternoon.

“It was disgusting.” A woman has come forward regarding the over $7M settlement the former Saratoga Center for Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Home will have to pay regarding the lack of service her husband received. Also, a student at High School West in the Shenendehowa High Central School District was arrested after allegedly bringing an airsoft BB gun to school. That and more are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

1. Woman speaks out about Saratoga Center following settlement

Rosemary Taft said Saratoga Center for Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Care was not her first choice for her husband, Albert, but in 2018 after he had surgery for a brain bleed, a hospital told her it was the right move.

2. Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department uncovers airsoft BB gun at High School West

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) investigated a report from a student and concerned parent at High School West in the Shenendehowa Central School District. A spokesperson from the Shenendehowa Central School District says an airsoft BB gun was found as a result of an investigation after High School West was put in a hold in place. The buildings are secure and the students are safe at this time. A student will be charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds, a violation.

3. DEC: Vehicle found abandoned in the Albany Pine Bush Preserve

An abandoned vehicle was located in the woods of the Albany Pine Bush Preserve on Tuesday, February 21. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, the vehicle was a one-half mile from the Madison Avenue Pinelands trailhead.

4. Police: Hudson Falls woman allegedly fired a shotgun at her husband

A Hudson Falls woman has been arrested for allegedly firing a shotgun at her husband during a domestic dispute. The Hudson Falls Police Department says the incident took place in a multi-unit apartment building on Saturday afternoon.

5. County officials across NY reject proposed Medicaid cost shift

Hundreds of county officials from across New York gathered in Albany on Tuesday to call on state leaders to reject a proposal from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget.