ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re halfway there. Happy Wednesday everyone! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, we can expect more or less the same as we got yesterday. Another thick layer of smoke will seep south around mid-day. However, the thickest smoke will be in Central New York and in the mid-Hudson Valley.

Many woke up to see and smell the smoky haze coating the Capital Region. Wildfires in Canada led to poor air quality in the area. Meanwhile, a suspected arsonist told police he started a string of small fires in Colonie over the last couple of weeks and according to police documents, he did it for fun. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, many woke up to a smoky haze around the Capital Region, with wildfires in Canada leading to an air quality alert.

A suspected arsonist told police he started a string of small fires in Colonie over the last couple of weeks and according to police documents, he did it for fun. But he says one of the fires unexpectedly grew and damaged a local church.

The Rensselaer County District Attorney, Mary Pat Donnelly, and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help as they continue to investigate the death of Megan Dyer-Maclean. Dyer-Maclean was found dead alongside railroad tracks in Johnsonville in 2018.

The merger between the Greater Glens Falls Transit and the Capital District Transportation Authority is one stop closer to becoming a reality. The New York State Assembly passed a resolution on the merger back on May 31.

Amid high demand for Matt Rife tickets, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady has added a second show, as well as a third show. The new shows will be on January 31, 2024, at 10 p.m., right after the first show at 7 p.m., and on February 1, 2024, at 7 p.m.