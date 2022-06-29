ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Not one Wednesday passes where I am not reminded of that camel in the commercials, who wanders around the office proclaiming it is “Hump Day!” The latest Storm Tracker Forecast, expertly crafted by both Meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed, will have you feeling those same, exciting Wednesday vibes. We’re looking at a beautiful one in the Capital Region!

Today’s five things to know include the results from yesterday’s primary elections in New York State, a former BOCES teacher accused of raping a 13-year-old boy, and a body recovered from Saratoga Lake.

1. New York State primary elections results

Primary Elections in New York will be split up into two different days. Assembly primaries and the Governor primary were held on June 28, while the State Senate and Congressional primaries will be held on August 23. Local primary election results from the June polling will be updated as they are reported.

2. Former BOCES teacher accused of raping 13-year-old

On Monday, Kristin M. Bellinger, 39, turned herself in to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators after a warrant was issued for her arrest. The warrant came after a lengthy investigation into a complaint that Bellinger had sex with a 13-year-old boy over a period of time in 2019.

3. Body recovered from Saratoga Lake

A body was recovered from Saratoga Lake Tuesday evening, police said. The cause of death is accidental drowning.

4. NYSP: Inmate dead after fight in max security prison

The New York State Police are investigating a homicide at the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Stormville. Police say, one inmate is dead after a fight between two inmates.

5. 4 charged after Rensselaer County underage drinking sting

New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Rensselaer County on June 18. Out of the 18 businesses checked for compliance, four were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.